The numbers don’t lie.

There was massive Democrat voter fraud in Arizona in the 2020 election in a few key counties.

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in the state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout — now on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

As TGP previously reported, a statistician discussed his finding on Arizona’s fraudulent vote tallies in 2020:

Absolutely breathtaking systemic [sp] fraud is what I see when I look at Arizona’s results. The number of ballots cast was 3,420,565 in 2020 versus 1,037,550 in 1998. The Great State of Arizona had 2,383,015 MORE people vote in 2020 vs 1998. The number of people in the Great State of Arizona grew by 1,756,241 by my estimate. The Bogus estimate is showing that the population of the State grew by 2,216,503. WOW. This is SUPER DUPER IMPRESSIVE. The Great State of Arizona had every SINGLE NEW PERSON added to its population VOTE – 100% of all new Arizonans that entered the State since 1998 voted (so no one under 18 must have entered) + 166,511 More People Voted than the population growth; hence the creation of Phantom Sleeper Voters.

Data scientists took a closer look at what happened in 8 counties in Arizona including Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Coconino counties, and it’s shocking.

Our sources tell us that the people behind this video are experts in data science and analytics, and have included the raw data to create transparency in their research and conclusions.

These data scientists identified a whopping 790,175 laundered votes that were injected into the system across 8 counties in Arizona!

MUST WATCH:

BREAKING: You want to see this: A CLOSE LOOK AT THE DATA – ARIZONA https://t.co/RWuwQlOWy3 — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) December 17, 2020

