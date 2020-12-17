https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/theft-thousand-cuts-assistant-president-trump-peter-navarro-produces-report-fraud-2020-election/

Peter Navaro, the Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, just released a report on the 2020 election.

The National Pulse and Raheem Kassam tweeted on Peter Navarro’s report on the 2020 election:

The new report by @RealPNavarro pulls all the evidence together, and concludes by slamming the media for its dereliction of duty here.https://t.co/9WvjrcccLP — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 17, 2020

Kassam shares information from Peter Navaro’s report on the 2020 Election steal:

In the report, Peter Navarro, also a White House Trade Adviser, outlines a “coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket” occurring in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Navarro provides a picture showing the results in these states at midnight on election day (when voting should be complete) and again a month later:

He also shows the activities that were skipped which could have eliminated fraud if applied:

And he shares the outright crimes and corrupt acts that took place in swing states:

See Navarro Report below:

