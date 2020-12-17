https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/unity-joe-bidens-deputy-chief-staff-calls-republicans-fkers/

Since the election, Joe Biden, Democrats, and their allies in media have been trying to push an insincere and ridiculous message of unity.

They just spent four years insulting Trump and pretty much all of his supporters, but now they want everyone to join hands and sing campfire songs. Sorry, it doesn’t work that way.

On top of that, Biden’s deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon just insulted Republicans in a vile way.

FOX News reports:

Biden aide calls GOP ‘a bunch of fu—–‘ while praising his call for unity President-elect Joe Biden’s deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, called Republicans “a bunch of f—ers” while praising Biden’s call for unity in an interview with Glamour magazine. O’Malley Dillon was responding to a comment from Glamour reporter Glennon Doyle in the interview published Tuesday about redefining “compromise,” saying Biden “rejected” the idea that he could not work with the GOP. “The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.” She continued: “From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

The very best response to this came from Megyn Kelly of all people. Check out her tweet below:

That’s it, in a nutshell.

The Democrats don’t want unity. They want submission. They want people to sit down and shut up.

Not going to happen.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

