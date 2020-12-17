https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/time-to-some-despite-her-disabilities-helen-keller-was-just-another-privileged-white-person/
Mary Vought, executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund, happened to note a passage in a piece on Helen Keller that appeared in TIME magazine. Apparently feeling the need for balance in its coverage of Keller, TIME reached out to black disability rights activist Anita Cameron, who noted that despite her disabilities, Keller was just another privileged white person.
You’ve got to be kidding me. The woke mob is now going after Helen Keller for being white. 🙄
Nevermind the advancements she worked to achieve for those with disabilities.
Via @TIME pic.twitter.com/7W2cs2A5nR
— Mary Vought (@MaryVought) December 17, 2020
Holy shit… they’re now canceling Helen Keller for being white.
You can’t make this crap up anymore. You can never be woke enough https://t.co/ev6DDOEgyX
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 18, 2020
Is there a link to this?
— Ramsey Merbert (@4anno) December 17, 2020
— Mary Vought (@MaryVought) December 17, 2020
As TIME also noted, Keller co-founded the American Civil Liberties Union, supported the NAACP, was a member of the Socialist Party, had ties to the Communist Party, and testified before Congress to advocate for the blind. She was also white.
Helen Keller didn’t even know she was white.
— Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) December 18, 2020
Sounds like Anita has issues. She should work on getting over them. She’ll be a happier person for doing so. Any and all the great work and accomplishments Helen Keller made, takes nothing away from anyone else.
— Mary (@doubledittos) December 17, 2020
They will come for all. Till they have the way the want.
— B (@Texan__Pride) December 17, 2020
It’s all part of the agenda to erase/rewrite history
— The Weasel (@weasel5170) December 18, 2020
This is too absurd to respond to.
— Trudy (@68UnderMyThumb) December 18, 2020
REBUKE EVERYTHING FROM THESE PEOPLE
— ⚓️🇺🇸TheSella⚓️🇺🇸 (@iselacipres) December 17, 2020
Is this a joke?
— oran gutanish (@orangutanish) December 17, 2020
I can’t even wrap my head around this. Anita has accomplished so much in her own right. She lets it be diminished by attitudes like this. Building a successful life while having a disability should be celebrated regardless of the skin color of the person with a disability. 🤯
— DCBelleonWheels (@DCBelleonWheels) December 17, 2020
When we’ve reached the point where Hellen Keller was “privileged” we have officially lost our minds. 🤦🏻♂️
— Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) December 17, 2020
Blind and deaf. So privileged.
— Michael J. Burgess (@pacificbells) December 18, 2020
Woke is a disease
— Jackson Farnsworth (@JacksonFarnswo2) December 18, 2020
Now this is getting ridiculous
— LaPatriots (@BreeezeNation) December 18, 2020
I’m pretty jaded when it comes to this identity nonsense, but this brings it to a new level. And this isn’t coming from sort of fringe publication, this is mainstream.
— GammaSmasher (@GammaSmasher) December 18, 2020
This is satire right? Please be satire.
— Diabeticfitnate (@nategoatnev) December 18, 2020
Anyone who decries any person by race (which is what the proponents of the absurd fallacy of “racial privilege” do) is a racist by even the broadest definition of that term.
— Jim Alexander (@USAbassist) December 17, 2020
Called it. https://t.co/dbY73nJp1C https://t.co/Vcv4nbKX4O
— David MacDonald (@Iamdavemac) December 17, 2020
— Albrecht (@Albrecht77) December 18, 2020
