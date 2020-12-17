https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/time-to-some-despite-her-disabilities-helen-keller-was-just-another-privileged-white-person/

Mary Vought, executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund, happened to note a passage in a piece on Helen Keller that appeared in TIME magazine. Apparently feeling the need for balance in its coverage of Keller, TIME reached out to black disability rights activist Anita Cameron, who noted that despite her disabilities, Keller was just another privileged white person.

As TIME also noted, Keller co-founded the American Civil Liberties Union, supported the NAACP, was a member of the Socialist Party, had ties to the Communist Party, and testified before Congress to advocate for the blind. She was also white.

