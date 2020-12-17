https://www.dailywire.com/news/tom-cruise-rants-again-five-crew-members-quit-report-says

After news broke that “Mission: Impossible” star Tom Cruise had launched into a profanity-filled tirade at members of the crew who had breached COVID-19 protocols, he reportedly erupted in a second rant, allegedly prompting five crew members to quit.

According to a source for The Sun, which published the initial Cruise rant, “Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him.In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

Another source stated: “Tom has taken it upon himself to try to enforce precautions with a view to keeping the film running.”

Spencer MacDonald, of entertainment union Bectu, responded, “After a very difficult year for freelancers working in the industry the last thing crews deserve is a multi-millionaire Hollywood star screaming abuse and threatening their jobs.”

Cruise’s initial tirade was reportedly triggered when he saw two people within three feet of each other at a computer screen. Transcript of Cruise’s first rant, which was caught on tape:

We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again and you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! “So, I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone and so are you. So, you’re going to cost him his job and if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys.

Cruise’s viral harangue followed reports of some positive COVID-19 tests on the set in October.

“In October, the Top Gun star held crisis talks with director Christopher McQuarrie after 12 people on set reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Health chiefs were said to be tracing the contacts of those who tested positive after filming was suspended, dashing hopes it was an isolated case,” The Daily Mail noted. “Last month, The Sun reported 150 extras for the film were informed they were not to come in to shoot scenes that were on the filming schedule for the evening. While no official reason was given for the sudden decision, it was claimed a coronavirus test had come back positive from the production so filming needed to be suspended temporarily.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

