https://hannity.com/media-room/too-late-minneapolis-lawmakers-back-off-call-to-defund-police-as-major-crimes-surge/
TOO LATE? Minneapolis Lawmakers ‘Back-Off’ Call to ‘Defund Police’ as Major Crimes Surge
Two members of the Minneapolis City Council backed-away from earlier calls to “Defund the Police” this week after major crime rates surged across the city just days after lawmakers slashed the department’s budget by $8 million.
The post TOO LATE? Minneapolis Lawmakers ‘Back-Off’ Call to ‘Defund Police’ as Major Crimes Surge appeared first on Sean Hannity.