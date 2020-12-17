https://www.oann.com/top-25-roundup-no-20-ohio-state-falls-at-purdue/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-25-roundup-no-20-ohio-state-falls-at-purdue

December 17, 2020

Trevion Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists to lead Purdue to a 67-60 victory over No. 20 Ohio State in the teams’ Big Ten opener on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Eric Hunter Jr. had 15 points and Sasha Stefanovic 10 for the Boilermakers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten), who led 38-33 at the half.

Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points and Duane Washington Jr. added 13.

Ohio State played its second straight game without E.J. Liddell, the team’s leading scorer (15.5) and rebounder (7.5), who is sidelined with mononucleosis.

No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 66

Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points to lift the Wildcats past the visiting Bulldogs.

Justin Moore added 13 for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big East on their way to a fourth straight win. Jermaine Samuels added 12 points. The victory was the 600th of head coach Jay Wright’s career, which began in 1994 for seven seasons at Hofstra.

Jair Bolden led Butler (1-1, 0-1) with 18 points while Aaron Thompson added 14 and Chuck Harris had 12.

No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston State 63

Courtney Ramey and Greg Brown scored 17 points each as the Longhorns jumped out to a big lead early and poured it on in a win over the visiting Bearkats in Austin.

Ramey made his first five 3-pointers and Brown did the majority of his work in the second half, scoring nine of his points and taking six of his game-high 10 rebounds after halftime. Texas (6-1) led by 11 before the Bearkats even scored and by 18 at the half. The Longhorns led by as many as 27 points on two occasions in the second half.

The Bearkats’ Zach Nutall led all scorers with 23 points, with Donte Powers adding 11. Sam Houston State (3-5) is now 0-5 against Division I teams this season, with its other defeats coming to SMU, Boise State, Texas Tech and LSU, all on the road.

No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame 65

Matthew Hurt scored 18 points as the Blue Devils defeated the host Fighting Irish in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams in South Bend, Ind.

The Blue Devils (3-2) won a game over a major-conference opponent for the first time this season in what was their first road game of the season. DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach, a pair of freshmen, excelled by scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively. Classmate Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 points off the bench.

Dane Goodwin’s 25 points and Prentiss Hubb’s 12 points paced Notre Dame (2-3), which shot 46.9 percent from the field. Goodwin made 10 of 12 attempts from the field, including four 3-pointers.

–Field Level Media

