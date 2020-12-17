https://www.oann.com/top-toshiba-investor-calls-for-emergency-shareholder-meeting-to-investigate-july-agm/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-toshiba-investor-calls-for-emergency-shareholder-meeting-to-investigate-july-agm

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp’s top investor has called for an emergency shareholders meeting to investigate an annual general meeting (AGM) that was held in July at which it says several shareholders were deprived of their vote.

The specific aim is to investigate whether the shareholder meeting held on July 31 “was conducted in a fair and impartial manner”, Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, which owns around 10% of Toshiba, said in a statement.

