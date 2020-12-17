https://www.oann.com/toshiba-corrects-agm-results-support-rate-for-ceo-revised-to-57-20/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=toshiba-corrects-agm-results-support-rate-for-ceo-revised-to-57-20

December 18, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp on Friday revised the support rate for the reelection of Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani at its shareholder meeting in July to 57.20% from 57.96%.

The Japanese firm corrected the voting results after finding over 1,000 postal voting forms went uncounted due to inappropriate vote-counting practices by its shareholder registry administrator Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Toshiba also said 44.21% of its shareholders backed an activist fund’s proposal to elect its co-founder as board director, up from the original 43.43%.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Reese)

