President Donald Trump on Thursday said that numerous non-citizens cast ballots in Nevada during the Nov. 3 election, making a reference to findings posted by the state’s Republican Party.

“Just released data shows many thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada. They are totally ineligible to vote!” he wrote on Twitter.

The Nevada GOP posted on its website Saturday that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) registered voters who applied for either ID cards or driver’s licenses.

“What you may not know, is that in Nevada, legal and illegal noncitizens can hold driver’s licenses and identification cards,” according to the state Republican Party. “Thus, unless they do their due diligence, they are prompted to register to vote.”

They added that “the DMV finally provided a list of green card holders and noncitizens who had obtained driver’s licenses” and “when we compared this detailed information against the county voter records in Nevada, we discovered that 6,260 noncitizens were registered to vote and 3,987 non-citizens had voted.”

The GOP furthermore questioned what state law enforcement officers have done to combat the problem, while noting that they did not obtain these records with the assistance of the state attorney general’s office.

“We found this evidence without the help of our Top Cop in Nevada. Attorney General Ford: why are you not investigating voter fraud? You’ve made your position very public saying that you will investigate and prosecute voter fraud,” the party wrote.

In Nevada, both illegal and legal noncitizens can obtain drivers’ licenses or ID cards, while it’s illegal for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections.

One of President Trump’s lawyers, Jesse Binnall, made note of the DMV data during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Binnall said that Trump’s lawyers were “denied any meaningful discovery in the case to examine the full extent of the voter fraud” that allegedly occurred in the state, including investigations into whether the nearly 4,000 non-U.S. citizens voted, which if confirmed, would be illegal.

Trump’s lawsuit in the state—which was later dismissed in court—asserted that over 60,000 people voted twice or weren’t residents of Nevada.

“We were denied [transparency] at every single turn” in Nevada, he said, adding that one Nevada official “locked himself in his office” and wouldn’t open the door when Trump’s lawyers tried to serve him a subpoena.

On Dec. 4, Judge James Russell rejected the campaign’s lawsuit.

Russell said in his order that the Trump campaign “did not prove under any standard of proof that any illegal votes were cast and counted, or legal votes were not counted at all, for any other improper or illegal reason, nor in an amount equal to or greater than 33,596, or otherwise in an amount sufficient to raise reasonable doubt as to the outcome of the election.”

When the lawsuit was filed in a state District Court, a judge didn’t accept the list of non-citizens voting due to a timing issue.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office about the voting records.

