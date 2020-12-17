https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-tells-mcconnell-fellow-gop-senator-get-tougher-and-fight-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Friday leaned into Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and others fellow Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber, telling them to “get tougher” and “fight” for the presidential election.

The president tweeted: “@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away!”

Trump posted the tweet days after the Electoral College declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election and McConnell on the Senate floor acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.

McConnell reportedly informed the White House ahead of his acknowledgement. But the president still purportedly feels that he’s lost support on Capitol Hill.

One of the president’s last efforts before next month’s inauguration is to have a member from the House and Senate formally challenge the Electoral College results. Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has suggested he will do such on the House side, but so far no GOP senator has come forward.

