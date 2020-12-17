https://bigleaguepolitics.com/tucker-carlson-interviews-fiance-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-about-calls-for-president-trump-to-issue-a-pardon/

Journalist Tucker Carlson interviewed the fiancé of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday night in which they discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump issuing a pardon to the controversial whistleblowers’ advocate.

“Julian has been suffering for ten years now. He lost his liberties ten years ago right after the U.S. diplomatic cables were published by WikiLeaks. He has been in prison for two years now. He’s not serving a sentence,” Assange’s fiancé Stella Morris said during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The consequences of a trial against Julian don’t just affect him or us as a family. They affect everybody because everyone agrees that this is a terrible, terrible case. It’s a terrible case because it’s the end of the First Amendment if it comes to pass,” she added.

Trending: TOTAL BETRAYAL: Supreme Court Strikes Down Kansas Law Requiring Identification to Vote

Morris explained how U.S. authorities will not give Assange a fair trial if they successfully extradite him from Britain and charge him under the Espionage Act. She said that he would be tried in Virginia where he would be judged by the likes of security contractors and other creatures of the swamp.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Essentially once he gets to the U.S., he’ll be in the hands of the deep state, and that is why I pleaded to the president to show the mercy that the deep state will not show Julian once he’s extradited,” Morris said.

The full interview can be seen here:

Full Tucker Carlson Interview w/ Julian Assange’s Fiancee @StellaMoris1 About The Possibility Of President @realDonaldTrump Pardoning Julian Assange pic.twitter.com/XtwvQ38Fy2 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 17, 2020

Big League Politics has reported on the bipartisan movement that is encouraging the president to pardon Assange, which is being spearheaded by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA):

Soon-to-be Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is joining a movement urging President Donald Trump to pardon NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for opposing deep state corruption… Greene made the comment in reference to a renewed push from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for President Trump to pardon Snowden and Assange. “Since you’re giving pardons to people, please consider pardoning those who, at great personal sacrifice, exposed the deception and criminality of those in the deep state,” the iconoclastic progressive lawmaker wrote in a tweet. “Brave whistleblowers exposing lies & illegal actions in our government must be protected,” Gabbard wrote in a Twitter post accompanying a video recording earlier this year. “Join me and urge Congress: Pass my bipartisan legislation (HRes1162, HRes1175, HR8452) calling for charges against @snowden & Assange to be dropped & to reform the Espionage Act.”

Pardoning Assange may be President Trump’s last chance to unravel the deep state before he is ousted from office. He should do it immediately and follow it up with other earth-shattering pardons.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

