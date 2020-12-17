https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2020/12/16/watch-tucker-carlson-schools-liberal-media-their-love-communist

To put it simply, Tucker Carlson’s Wednesday monologue was a must-watch. In light of the incoming Biden administration’s fealty to China, Carson devoted the opening of his FNC show to calling out the unflinching affinity many in the ruling class had for the communist government and their symbiotic relationships to enrich themselves at our expense.

Of course, Carlson included the liberal media due to their corporate dependence on the murderous regime and spineless commitment to human rights.

After a quick history lesson about U.S.-China relations since Richard Nixon’s famous 1972 visit, Carlson noted that “[t]he media mostly ignored” the decimation of blue-collar American jobs worsened by China because “[i]t didn’t affect them and they weren’t interested.”

And just as China moved to wage war on American intellectual property, Carlson said the media continued its refusal to raise hell and that behavior has continued to the Trump administration as the press “[i]nstead…screeched about Russia and George Floyd and hoped we wouldn’t notice any of it. The biggest stories of the decade, ignored.”

“In every age, there are a few who get rich from the China trade. In our time, most of these people have clustered around Joe Biden. He’s their candidate,” Carlson added.

To offer a specific example, Carlson proceeded to tear into Disney COO Bob Iger on the heels of rumors he could be selected as President-Elect Joe Biden’s U.S. Ambassador to China. Here’s a portion of that takedown (click “expand”):

Steering things back to Biden, Carlson ruled that Iger was being considered not “in spite of” his love for China: “Biden may nominate Bob Iger because of what he said. Sucking up to China is the qualification. And actually, Bob Iger is following the lead of the Biden family.”

Commenting on the liberal media’s lack of genuine attention to Hunter Biden’s business exploits, Carlson diagnosed that bias by omission as having been due to how “our media class and the silicon companies they depend on for revenue operate in exactly the same way” with their insistence that Russia is the real country to worry about.

Carlson then concluded by excoriating the liberal media’s purposeful ignorance of the Biden family’s Chinese entanglements due to the fact that many of their companies rely on Chinese money (click “expand”):

And yet, none of these outlets are saying word one about the e-mails we just read you, the Biden family’s attempt to get money from our chief adversary on this which is the government of China. They say nothing about Bob Iger’s propagandizing and profiteering in China. They celebrate the idea that he might be our country’s representative to the government of China. Now, why is that? Because our media are dependent on China. They won’t let you view stories about Hunter Biden because those stories are really about China. And negative stories about China are not allowed. It’s becoming obvious. Just hours ago, a major digital store front in the United States banned the sale of a video game because it mocked the appearance of the president of China. Not of our president, but of the Chinese president. That’s not allowed. And, yet, in the face of this, Joe Biden is accelerating our sucking up to China, installing Chinese propagandists in the U.S. government to represent our interests in front of China. This will continue to happen every day in this country and if you try to say anything about it, your words might disappear too.

For more about Hunter Biden, the liberal media’s refusal to acknowledge the Biden family’s Chinese ties, and how it impacted the 2020 presidential election, check out the MRC poll and Rich Noyes’s analysis here.

To see the relevant FNC transcript from December 16, click “expand.”

FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight

December 16, 2020

8:00 p.m. Eastern TUCKER CARLSON: They called it the week that changed the world. That was Richard Nixon’s description of his visit to China in 1972. Nixon was the first American President to engage directly with China’s Communist government and he was right. In the end, that visit changed everything. For a while, they told us, it would all be good for everyone. Relations with China would help every American, that’s what the experts said. Free trade would make us rich. And they continued to tell us that for decades, even after the evidence mounted, it wasn’t true. Even after China entered the World Trade Organization and eliminated entire portions of our economy along with the millions of American jobs they sustained, most of which never returned. The media mostly ignored that part. It didn’t affect them, and they weren’t interested. Factory workers could learn to code and, in fact, some workers may have learned to code, but then ironically, China began the wholesale theft of our country’s intellectual property, our coding, which is the only thing we had left once our hard industries died. And the media stayed silent as this happened. They didn’t seem angry about it. They didn’t seem bothered at all by China’s espionage campaign against the U.S. government, which was the biggest and most successful spying operation since the cold war. Reporters didn’t find that interesting either. Instead, they screeched about Russia and George Floyd and hoped we wouldn’t notice any of it. The biggest stories of the decade, ignored. So why do we do that? Why the deception? We can only speculate. But we can tell you that as so many Americans were being hurt by China, including hundreds of thousands of them killed in their prime from imported Chinese narcotics, a small group of Americans was prospering. In every age, there are a few who getting rich from the China trade. In our time, most of these people have clustered around Joe Biden. He’s their candidate. We’ve learned today a man called Bob Iger may become the next ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. Bob Iger runs the Walt Disney company. Few have made more money from his connections to the Chinese government and few are as openly grateful for it as Bob Iger is and that’s not slander. It’s true. Iger admits it. Watch. BOB IGER [in 2016]: Today is the celebration of creativity and collaboration, commitment and patience. A triumph of imagination and innovation and testament to the strong partnership between Disney and China. Together, we have created an extraordinary destination. Here, east meets west, the past meets the future, and anything is possible for those who believe. CARLSON: “Anything is possible for those who believe,” Bob Iger said. That was 2016 at the opening of a new Disney theme park in Shanghai. But it took more than belief and faith to get that deal done. Bob Iger didn’t explain what Disney had been willing to do to get the park opened in China. According to an account in The New York Times, Bob Iger met personally with China’s propaganda minister in 2010 and promised to use Disney’s global platform created by Walt Disney, a patriot, to, “introduce more about China to the world.” In other words, Disney promised to spread Chinese government propaganda and that’s what they did. Disney began working directly with the Ministry of Culture in China. That partnership produced a film called Born in China. The movie promised to “showcase to the world the spectacular wildlife and natural beauty of China.” Iger also granted the Chinese government a 30 percent share of the Disney management company that ran the Shanghai property plus a 57 percent ownership stake in the Shanghai resort including revenues from merchandise, restaurants, and hotels. Now, put yourself in his position. You’ve watched for decades that the government of China has hurt your country, has hurt your fellow Americans. If you were a patriotic person, would you jump into business deals with the people who did that? Bob Iger did. So, if you’re starting to get the impression that he’ll do anything for a buck, slow down for a minute. That’s not entirely true. He’s not that guy. Bob Iger is a sensitive soul. He’s a man of deep conviction and principle, at least when he’s here in America. He announced it would be, “difficult for his company to film in the state of Georgia.” Why? Because the state of Georgia was moving forward with a law to ban abortions after doctors could detect a fetal heartbeat. Bob Iger was offended by that. He’d like more Americans to abort their children and he’s willing to pay the price for that high ideal. But in China, there’s a separate slate of standards. China can throw ethnic minorities in concentration camps. China can weld coronavirus patients into their apartments until they starve to death, and it has. China can crush protesters with tanks on television, none of that bothers Bob. In fact, China has a right, he says, apparently in forced abortion. Bob Iger loves China and he’s not shy about saying so. IGER [in 2019]: They welcomed us there and let us build Shanghai Disneyland, so we have a good relationship with the government of China and local governments in China. And the access has increased over time. I, generally, at least of the COO of the Walt Disney Company look at China quite favorably. CARLSON: Seems shocking now. How can that man be in the running? Well, you should know that Joe Biden isn’t thinking of nominating Bob Iger in spite of what you just heard him say, his praise for the Communist government of China. Biden may nominate Bob Iger because of what he said. Sucking up to China is the qualification. And actually, Bob Iger is following the lead of the Biden family. Today, our reporter Brooke Singman obtained a 2017 e-mail from Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to the chairman of the Chinese energy company, CEFC. That e-mail offers, “best wishes from the entire Biden family.” It goes on to urge CEFC’s chairman to quickly send a $10 million wire to “properly fund and operate” the Biden family’s venture with the company. Now, CEFC, you might remember, is the company that offered Hunter $30 million for, “introductions alone.” Introductions to the people his father worked around, introductions to his father. The company also reserved a 10 percent equity stake for someone called the big guy. Who’s the big guy? Well, according to Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner, the big guy was Joe Biden. Now, if all of this seems a little too brazen to be real, consider that our media class and the silicon companies they depend on for revenue operate in exactly the same way. It was four years ago today, December 16, 2016, that our national news media was united on one point – nothing, they told us, was a bigger threat to the safety of this democracy than foreign meddling in our politics. It was happening before our eyes, we were told, and our President-Elect, Donald Trump, was probably complicit in that meddling, not by China, but by Russia. The Boston Globe ran an op-ed that began this way: “A specter of treason hovers over Donald Trump.” The same day, December 16, 2016, The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, China’s biggest front for retail sales in this country, published a piece in this headline, “FBI in agreement with CIA that Russia aimed to help Trump win the White House.” And of course, National Public Radio, CNN, NBC, every news organization dashed off the similar stories making precisely the same point. And yet, none of these outlets are saying word one about the e-mails we just read you, the Biden family’s attempt to get money from our chief adversary on this which is the government of China. They say nothing about Bob Iger’s propagandizing and profiteering in China. They celebrate the idea that he might be our country’s representative to the government of China. Now, why is that? Because our media are dependent on China. They won’t let you view stories about Hunter Biden because those stories are really about China. And negative stories about China are not allowed. It’s becoming obvious. Just hours ago, a major digital store front in the United States banned the sale of a video game because it mocked the appearance of the president of China. Not of our president, but of the Chinese president. That’s not allowed. And, yet, in the face of this, Joe Biden is accelerating our sucking up to China, installing Chinese propagandists in the U.S. government to represent our interests in front of China. This will continue to happen every day in this country and if you try to say anything about it, your words might disappear too.

