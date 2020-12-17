https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/two-georgia-poll-workers-believe-they-were-terminated-being?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two Georgia poll workers who had witnessed what they said were election irregularities were told this week that their contracts will not be renewed.

The two women, Bridget Thorne and Susan Voyles, were poll workers in Fulton County, which includes approximately 90% of the city of Atlanta. They were informed of their termination in letters from the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, which were shown to Epoch Media Group.

The letter didn’t offer any specific reasons for terminating the two women, saying, “There are many factors (management skills, performance, actions, behavior, etc.) considered prior to making reappointments for each primary or election. Unfortunately, a decision has been made to not reappoint you in a poll management or other poll positions in Fulton County.”

But the women believe that they were being singled out for being whistleblowers and just telling the truth.

“I see it as a direct consequence of my being honest,” Voyles told NTD, which is part of the Epoch Media Group, along with the Epoch Times.

Boyles provided an affidavit and testified before Georgia state legislators during a public hearing that she saw a batch of “pristine” ballots, all marked the same, with approximately 98% of them for Joe Biden. She said that in her 20 years of handling ballots she had never seen a batch so uniform.

Thorne saw other irregularities including ballots from early voting being dumped into suitcases with no security present and “no chain of command.” She said that ballots weren’t verified as real, and she saw other election workers printing ballots late one night.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a statement on Friday that Fulton County should rehire Voyles and Thorne.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the decision by Fulton County elections officials to fire two poll managers purely for raising concerns about the November elections. Though we have found no credible evidence of widespread fraud, it is important that individuals can raise their voice when they believe they have seen wrongdoing. Retribution against whistle blowers poses a threat to the continued strength and vibrancy of our democracy.”

