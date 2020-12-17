https://www.oann.com/uk-going-the-extra-mile-in-brexit-trade-talks-gove-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-going-the-extra-mile-in-brexit-trade-talks-gove-says



FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

December 17, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is going the extra mile to get a Brexit trade deal but Prime Minister Boris Johnson will only give consent to a deal that is in the best interests of the country, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said on Thursday.

“We are going the extra mile,” Gove told parliament.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by William James)

