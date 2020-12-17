https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-of-oregon-student-government-trying-to-eject-college-republicans

Members of the University of Oregon’s student government are trying to remove the College Republican organization from campus by cutting off funding and revoking its status as a campus-recognized club.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that while activists haven’t been able to dissolve the club, they have stated their intentions to do so and have “unanimously passed a resolution calling for ‘cultural competency training’ for all organizations during a meeting with College Republican leaders.”

The reason for such condescension comes after some College Republicans attended a “stop the steal” rally. A few members posted a picture of themselves at the rally on Instagram, and two Proud Boys flags can be seen in the background. Isaiah De Alba, political director for the university’s College Republicans, told the Free Beacon that his organization doesn’t support the Proud Boys “in any way, shape, or form.”

“The reality of the situation is that this is not about our one-time Instagram post.… This is about a long-standing hate for conservative ideology on campus and the mob mentality at our university,” De Alba told the outlet. “We are more than happy to compromise with [the student government] in some way that does not conflict with our conservative beliefs or beliefs in free speech.”

As the Free Beacon reported, the Instagram “photo garnered nearly 2,500 comments, some of which called the Republicans ‘neo-Nazis.’” A student government secretary commented on the photo by saying she was “so excited to deplatform” the College Republicans.

Activists at the University of Oregon have repeatedly demanded College Republicans condiment white supremacy and political violence, though they do not appear to have called on College Democrats to denounce violent leftist extremist groups like antifa.

“The calls for the club’s abolition continued in the student newspaper, the Daily Emerald. One student columnist said the university was ‘protecting and [legitimizing] White ideology’ by letting the club operate on campus,” the Free Beacon reported.

College Republicans have faced similar campus mistreatment by illiberal college activists who oppose their ideology and claim to be offended or harmed by conservative beliefs.

In November, activists at Bates College in Maine protested after the school featured a College Republican leader as part of its series on students voting, The Daily Wire previously reported. Students protested, and the series was removed. The president of the college even apologized to protesters for daring to feature someone with different political views. In February, protesters at the University of California-Santa Cruz smashed the College Republicans’ information table and tore up their placards. They also apparently spit on the Betsy Ross version of the American flag.

In video posted late last year, conservative students were harassed and intimidated by a leftist student mob. The conservative students were simply handing out flyers for an upcoming speech and buttons. Conservative students at the University of Washington were secretly recorded by a faculty member while eating lunch and posted their conversation, lacking context, to Twitter in an effort to shame them.

