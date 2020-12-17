https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/army-logistics-covid-europe/2020/12/17/id/1002123

The U.S. Army’s largest logistics unit has announced it will re-impose travel restrictions and a curfew in January similar to those it initially enforced at the outbreak of the novel coronavirus last spring as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has re-emerged in Europe.

The 21st Theatre Sustainment Command, based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, but with personnel based in Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Kosovo, and Bulgaria, said the restrictions will be effective as of Jan. 4. Until then, personnel must abide by host-country regulations and then whichever is stricter once the order takes effect.

Unofficial travel will be limited to 18 miles from an individual’s residence and personnel must remain homebound from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m, according to the order issued Thursday by the 21st TSC’s commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, on Thursday, Stars & Stripes reported.

Additionally, outdoor exercise must be held in a low-density area either alone or only with members of the immediate household. Gym use is permitted but only if “strict protective measures” are used and the facility complies with host-nation laws, garrison policies and Thursday’s order.

Social gatherings and parties are prohibited as is visiting bars, clubs, hookah lounges, theaters, recreation facilities such as pools and spas, and restaurants for indoor dining. Germany has had prohibitions on all indoor dining and recreation since November, Stars & Stripes said.

Mohan’s order will remain in effect until Jan. 17, a week after German officials are to review the restrictions they put in place on Dec. 13.

Germany saw its seven-day average of new daily infections increase from less than 2,000 a day at the end of September to more than 18,000 in early November, when it appeared to level off, according to worldometers.info. Another increase appeared to start in early December and had risen to more than 23,600 as of Wednesday.

