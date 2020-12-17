https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/us-rep-eric-swalwell-propagating-chinese-propaganda-shouting-russia-russia-russia-per-china-expert-gordan-chang/

China expert Gordan Chang said far-left California Representative Eric Swalwell was pushing CCP’s narrative by crying “Russia Russia Russia” from the House of Representative’s Intelligence Committee.

Gordan Chan was on Mornings on the Mall with Mary Walter and Vince Coglianese this morning. He spoke about China and then Eric Swalwell starting around the 2:00 mark:

There’s no sin in being a target of a Chinese Ministry of State security operation. And that’s true of most people in Washington. The real sin though in Swalwell’s case is that after he was informated by the FBI in 2015, that he was the target, he then started to talk about Russia, Russia, Russia as a threat to the United States, didn’t mention China. And sitting on the House Intel Committee he’d know that China was the far graver threat. And so in short what Swalwell was doing was propagating a Chinese narrative.

See audio below:

Swalwell was recently in the news when it was reported that he had a relationship with a Chinese spy and was notified by the FBI in 2015 about his confidant being a Chinese spy.

Any Democrat shouting Russia, Russia, Russia, should be investigated for their connections with China.

