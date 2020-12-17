https://www.oann.com/us-senates-schumer-no-hurdles-that-cant-be-overcome-in-coronavirus-aid-talks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=us-senates-schumer-no-hurdles-that-cant-be-overcome-in-coronavirus-aid-talks

December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.

“None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achieving a result. And we will not leave until we get the job done,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

