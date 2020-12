http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/RCM6zbIoU5g/videos-of-the-week-jp-on-ca-fd-on-1619.php

J.P. Sears is up with his mocking tribute to Gov. Gavin Gruesom’s shutdown orders, and you better watch this quick before YouTube takes it down:







And then our friends at Reason TV have done this succinct five-minute video about how and why Frederick Douglass is superior to the 1619 Project as a guide for understanding America. As if you didn’t already know this. Still, nice to have:







