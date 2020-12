https://www.oann.com/vietnam-says-regrets-u-s-decision-to-sanction-firm-over-iran-related-trade/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vietnam-says-regrets-u-s-decision-to-sanction-firm-over-iran-related-trade



December 17, 2020

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it regretted a U.S. decision to sanction a Vietnamese company relating to the transport of petroleum products from Iran.

“Trade relation between Vietnam and Iran are transparent and lawful,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a daily press briefing.

Hang said Vietnam fully observed United Nations resolutions and handled any violations accordingly.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed Davies)

