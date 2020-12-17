https://flagandcross.com/vp-mike-pence-set-to-publicly-receive-covid-19-vaccine-in-attempt-to-gain-trust/

Former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Soetaro have all said they would take the COVID-19 vaccine publicly to gain the trust of the American people. So far, hasn’t happened yet.

However, Vice President Mike Pence is set to take the plunge before all three of them – pun intended (because it was a hilarious joke).

**Quick side note: What are the chances Pence, Biden, and the rest of ’em will get the same vaccine you and I will eventually be mandated to receive? Food for thought***

From Fox News:

take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Vice President Mike Pence will receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday, while President-elect Joe Biden is expected to do so next week. The White House announced on Wednesday that Pence and first lady Karen Pence would publicly receive the vaccine to promote its “safety and efficacy.” Surgeon General Jerome Adams will join the pair in receiving the vaccine at the White House.

President Trump and Dr. Anthony “I’ve-Often-Been-Wrong-About-Numerous-Issues” Fauci will receive the vaccine soon, as well.

