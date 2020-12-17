https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/s-p-500-nasdaq-record-highs-wall-street/2020/12/17/id/1002030

Wall Street’s three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 technology and consumer discretionary indexes hit intraday record highs.

A surge in technology outsourcing firm Accenture gave the S&P 500 a major lift.

Top Republicans and Democrats grew closer to agreeing on a fresh round of aid in response to a crisis that has killed nearly 309,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Many investors saw the passing of new measures to support the economy as imminent after data showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week.

That followed a reading on Wednesday that showed U.S. retail sales falling more than expected in November, as consumer spending remained constrained.

“It’s all about stimulus today and expectations of a pathway to the deal,” said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares in New York City.

Developments on the vaccine front were also lifting the market, with Moderna Inc awaiting U.S. approval for deploying what would be the nation’s second COVID-19 vaccine.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies all closed at their highest levels ever.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 15% in 2020, despite the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49% to end at 30,301.79 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57% to 3,722.43.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.84% to 12,764.

“In the very short term, I think we are a little bit over bought here,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

He noted that best-performing sectors like technology were most at risk of a pull back, while some of the “more unloved sectors” like financials and energy were getting fresh attention as investors looked for bargains.

Google-parent Alphabet dipped after a group of 38 U.S. states and territories filed an antitrust complaint accusing Google of trying to extend its search monopoly to dominate smart speakers, televisions and cars.

Accenture jumped after it raised its annual sales forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates as an extended work-from-home period boosted its digital, cloud and security services.

General Mills Inc rose after it beat second-quarter profit estimates, boosted by sales of its pet foods and baking products.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks scaled new peaks on Thursday, fueled by growing optimism that deals will be reached over a fresh U.S. stimulus package and a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

From stocks to safe-haven gold and volatile bitcoin, financial assets were in festive mood. Bitcoin hit another all-time high after first shattering the $20,000 level on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar was the day’s standout loser, as the general risk-on mood sent the safe haven currency to 2-1/2-year lows against major peers.

U.S. congressional negotiators were “closing in on” a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks to individuals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Progress on a stimulus package overshadowed continued concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic, highlighted by U.S. weekly jobless claims hitting a three-month high on Thursday and weak U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday.

“Wall Street is completely focused on stimulus talks and ignored deteriorating US economic data,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.683 points or 0.76%, to 89.767.

“The dollar is reflecting the amount of debt that the U.S. is assuming and that’s probably going to increase as we continue to battle the pandemic,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash into markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

Bond traders, however, were disappointed he did not extend the Fed’s purchase program deeper down the yield curve, and U.S. Treasuries sold off at longer tenors, but others took it as a signal the bank will have their back.

The MSCI world stock index reached a new high, rising 4.29 points or 0.67%, to 641.39. The index has climbed 16% since the end of October. Since then, multiple COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs have been announced.

European stocks and the euro rallied for the fourth straight session as investors built up positions in riskier assets, anticipating a sharp economic recovery in 2021 backed by wider vaccine rollouts and ultra-easy monetary policy.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.23%, at 1,533.

The British pound hit May 2018 highs on hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal. Sterling maintained gains despite senior British minister Michael Gove putting the chances of securing a trade deal with the EU at less than 50%.

The euro was last up 0.57%, at $1.2266.

The Swiss National Bank also kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold, keeping the world’s lowest interest rates and staying ready to launch currency interventions despite being labeled a currency manipulator by the United States.

The Swiss franc was last at 0.8841.

Better-than-expected labor data in Australia pushed the Aussie as high as $0.7624, its strongest since mid-2018.

The Aussie is also riding high on surging prices for iron ore and a mood that has pushed currencies in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Sweden and Norway to milestone peaks.

The kiwi rose to its strongest since early 2018 after New Zealand’s economic growth beat expectations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 3.67 points or 0.57%, to 651.3.

The yen was last down 0.40%, at $103.0700.

Spot gold prices rose $19.8344 or 1.06%, to $1,883.98 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 1.9% at $1,894.

Brent crude settled at 51.46 a barrel, up $0.38, or 0.7%. U.S. crude settled at $48.33 a barrel, up $0.51 or 1.1%.

