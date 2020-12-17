https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/17/warning-politico-article-on-whats-next-for-nevertrump-might-have-you-spitting-coffee-all-over-your-computer/

Is anyone ready for some “1st class BS”?

Some 1st class BS in the article. — Ford O’Connell (@FordOConnell) December 17, 2020

If so, this Politico article on what’s next for #NeverTrump IS FOR YOU:

NEW: What comes next for Never-Trumpers? Answers vary

– Help Biden, pull him to center “We’ll have a pipeline into the admin”

– Target Trump Republicans who signed lawsuit

– Shield Rs who want to work w/Biden

– Create a new party w/@hollyotterbeinhttps://t.co/0DNpSrm3tD — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) December 17, 2020

But please don’t be drinking coffee when you’re reading it or your computer might be at risk:

lol. I almost spit my coffee all over the computer screen. https://t.co/gVaOOMVi8x pic.twitter.com/8DpiPQKeDz — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 17, 2020

Yes, Dems are just waiting to hear what Bill Kristol has to offer:

“#NeverTrump Republicans are a small but potentially important part of the overall Biden governing coalition….We can help the Biden administration govern successfully.” —@BillKristol https://t.co/VxAJRw726x via @politico — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) December 17, 2020

What frauds:

“The Lincoln Project is “coordinating” with a larger coalition of Democratic and civil rights groups — including Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight” https://t.co/W1ScWzhAUA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 17, 2020

At least some of them realize the game is over:

Now that they’ve received their 30 pieces of silver, some Never Trumpers realize their time of usefulness is over. . . https://t.co/ZlL8VyIz3q — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 17, 2020

And don’t let the door hit you on the way out:

“The reality is, is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” says @stuartpstevens. “I would say no.” https://t.co/LcJfAX3Ksk — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) December 17, 2020

***

