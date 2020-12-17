https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-governor-whitmer-invites-santa-claus-teach-kids-lockdowns-video/

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) invited Santa Claus to lecture kids about how his so-called “Elves” are “wearing masks” at the North Pole.

She opened with a message to the kids saying how she knows someone who has been ‘really following the rules’ and making sure how to be safe.

Some children asked the Santa Claus if he has to wear a mask and if there is coronavirus in the North Pole.

The Santa Claus told the kids how he wears a mask in his workshop and everyone has been testing negative near him.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Gateway Pundit Requests 3:30 AM TCF Center Footage of Detroit’s Biden Ballot Dump

“We’re not going to take any chances. We’re all going to mask up. We’re all going to wash out hands and we’re all going to stay six feet apart,” the Santa said.

A day before the zoom meeting, Whitmer called for legislation that will mandate statewide mask wearing in Michigan.

Whitmer stated, “There is no question COVID-19 has created a lot of hardships in 2020. And it’s not my fault, it’s not the legislature’s fault. The legislature needs to pass legislation to protect public health, including a mandate that we wear masks until the majority of us have had this vaccine. I know that there is bipartisan support for that action. I’d love to see the legislature take action. These are crucial things we can do to protect our people and our businesses here in Michigan.”

Click below to watch!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

