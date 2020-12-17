https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-host-calls-amy-coney-barrett-right-wing-lunatic

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who has made repeated attacks before on conservatives, described Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a “right-wing lunatic.” She also appeared to take a shot at Barrett’s devout Catholic faith by referring to her nomination as a “Hail Mary.”

Prior to her extreme characterization of Barrett, Wallace claimed that it was the GOP that was “afraid that we might reintroduce shame into the political ecosystem,” as Newsbusters pointed out. “But Republicans don’t feel pressure because of the suffering, because people have been suffering for many, many, many months,” said Wallace. “Republicans are afraid that we might reintroduce shame into the political ecosystem.”

She then took aim at Coney Barrett: “And I think that, what I detect in McConnell, is relief. I don’t think McConnell liked working with Donald Trump. I think he was craven enough to know that he could put whatever judges he wanted on the United States Supreme Court. Just call him up again and say: ‘Hey, do Gorsuch, do Kavanaugh next. And let’s do a Hail Mary with the real right-wing lunatic.’”

On September 26, the day President Trump nominated Coney Barrett to the Court, Wallace immediately went on the attack, saying:

Information came out about her time and her relationship with a Christian organization called “People of Praise.” Now this is some of what we know about some of that group and spoke of what was scrutinized last time she was evaluated. Members of the group People of Praise swear a lifelong oath of loyalty called a covenant to one another and are assigned and are held accountable to a personal advisor called a “head” for men and a “handmaid” for women. The group teaches that husbands are the heads of their wives and should take authority over the family. Because of the rush that Donald Trump feels, Neal Katyal, because of the way this process is so condensed, these sorts of things become part of our coverage, even on the day of a ceremony in the Rose Garden.

As far back as December 2015, Wallace said Donald Trump was “tapping into the most sinister sentiments in this country.”

In May 2018, after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to comment publicly about a report on alleged comments made by an aide in the administration about Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) deteriorating health, Wallace asked NBC News’ White House reporter Kristen Welker, “How do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck?”

In October 2018, Wallace revealed that she told 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush that he should have “punched” Trump in the face, recalling, “I told Jeb Bush after the debate that I thought he should have punched him in the face. Even if you lost, he insulted your wife, he came down the escalator and called Mexicans rapists and murderers.”

She continued, “He said, ‘What do you think I should have done?’ I said, ‘I think you should have punched him in the face and then gotten out of the race. You would have been a hero.’”

In August 2019, Wallace accused Trump of “talking about exterminating Latinos.” She later tweeted, “I misspoke about Trump calling for an extermination of Latinos. My mistake was unintentional and I’m sorry. Trump’s constant assault on people of color and his use of the word ‘invasion’ to describe the flow of immigrants is intentional and constant.”

