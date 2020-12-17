https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-nurse-passes-live-television-taking-coronavirus-vaccine/

A nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee passed out on live television after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Their PR stunt for the vaccine could not have possibly gone any worse.

Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was speaking during a press conference about the vaccines when she told reporters she was feeling a bit dizzy.

Nurse passes out on live tv after taking vaccine. Time stamp 00:33 pic.twitter.com/YjQmYldmmG — Dr Taylor Marshall (@TaylorRMarshall) December 18, 2020

Moments later, Dover fainted and was caught by one of the doctors standing behind her.

“It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover told News 9 when she came to.

The medical team claimed that her passing out was not related to the ingredients in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dover claims that she frequently passes out when she feels pain.

