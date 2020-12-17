https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/17/watch-peruvian-santa-puts-drug-dealer-on-the-naughty-list/
About The Author
Related Posts
OOF! Sharyl Attkisson warns not to give NYT's Trump tax bombshell too much credit because they've been WRONG … a lot
September 28, 2020
'She barely speaks English': Blue-check libs criticize Melania Trump over the Pledge of Allegiance
September 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy