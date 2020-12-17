https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/weve-seen-you-go-for-200-billy-baldwin-pledges-to-wear-a-mask-for-1st-100-days-of-bidens-presidency-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Hey, good news! Billy Baldwin has pledged to wear a mask for the first 100 days of the Biden presidency.

You guys know Billy Baldwin, right?

No? Biodome Baldwin?

Well, anyway, he’s doing some serious virtue-signaling:

OMG, what a giver! What a patriot!

What a nob.

Yeah, he can wear a mask.

No issues here.

Seriously, Bill of all people can wear the mask … and keep it on.

Ouch.

Right?! Something like 80% of Americans has been wearing a mask for months now … is Billy saying he hasn’t been?

Annnd we’re done.

***

Related:

‘Do u even HISTORY’? Ben Shapiro TORCHES Katie Hill with her OWN tweet claiming Republicans are ‘f**kers’ and it’s glorious

So much BOOM! Richard Grenell DROPS Sam Stein for trying to hide his bias behind obnoxious virtue-signaling over COVID deaths

‘Let me tell you, AVOID HER!’ DOCTOR Jill Biden’s professor ratings are not great, like at all (straight from the students!)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...