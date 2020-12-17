https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/weve-seen-you-go-for-200-billy-baldwin-pledges-to-wear-a-mask-for-1st-100-days-of-bidens-presidency-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/
Hey, good news! Billy Baldwin has pledged to wear a mask for the first 100 days of the Biden presidency.
You guys know Billy Baldwin, right?
No? Biodome Baldwin?
Well, anyway, he’s doing some serious virtue-signaling:
I pledge to wear a mask the first 100 days of the Biden presidency… pass it on.
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 14, 2020
OMG, what a giver! What a patriot!
What a nob.
We’ve seen you. Go for 200. https://t.co/1UIY8i9Egr pic.twitter.com/HndsikzdIH
— Lizzy (@Lizzys_Ghost) December 17, 2020
Yeah, he can wear a mask.
No issues here.
Seriously, Bill of all people can wear the mask … and keep it on.
I pledge to not because it’s annoying and because one guy in Washington is not going to defy states’ rights and federalism because of a damn virus.
— Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) December 17, 2020
Just be sure to wear it the same way biden does 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/b5jtX2Asfj
— bi dinping, China’s new prez-elect (@Mr__Sparky) December 17, 2020
Yeah, that’s gonna be a no for me dawg.
— Dr David Presley, CPCU, ARM 🇺🇸 (@davidspresley) December 17, 2020
Be sure to change your diapers regularly though.
— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 17, 2020
Too bad no one will notice. 🙄
— Dr. President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) December 17, 2020
Ouch.
— Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 17, 2020
If this is anything like “2 weeks to flatten the curve” you’ll be wearing that mask for four years.
— matt dooley (@mdooley) December 17, 2020
So stunning, so brave!!! 🤡
— President Elect BGH – (@kissmycamo / Parler) (@KissMyCamo) December 17, 2020
What have you been doing
— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) December 17, 2020
Right?! Something like 80% of Americans has been wearing a mask for months now … is Billy saying he hasn’t been?
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 17, 2020
He’s not gonna sniff your hair champ
— Dave (@DaveWenke) December 17, 2020
Annnd we’re done.
***
Related:
‘Do u even HISTORY’? Ben Shapiro TORCHES Katie Hill with her OWN tweet claiming Republicans are ‘f**kers’ and it’s glorious
So much BOOM! Richard Grenell DROPS Sam Stein for trying to hide his bias behind obnoxious virtue-signaling over COVID deaths
‘Let me tell you, AVOID HER!’ DOCTOR Jill Biden’s professor ratings are not great, like at all (straight from the students!)