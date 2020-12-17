https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/woman-born-without-hands-kicked-bookstore-not-masking/

(POST MILLENNIAL) – A Vancouver woman who was born with no hands was kicked out of an Indigo Chapters bookstore location for not wearing a mask. When attempting to explain her medical disability exemption, staff threatened to call the police.

Elisabeth Walker-Young is a four-time Paralympic swimmer. She was denied entry to a Vancouver Indigo location for not wearing a mask. Walker-Young is physically unable to put on a mask because she was born with no hands, according to Global News.

The Order of Canada recipient said, “When I am out with my daughter or my husband, they will help me put on a mask. But when I am out in the world independently, I just can’t do it.”

