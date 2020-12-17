https://thenationalpulse.com/news/zuckerberg-election-influence/

The Amistad Project, an election watchdog group, highlighted the undue influence of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and several left-wing nonprofits throughout the 2020 election by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into inflating voter turnout for Democrats, The National Pulse can reveal.

The group details in a brand new report how Zuckerberg leveraged $500 million in funding for a “dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofits funded by 5 foundations” that sought to “fundamentally undermine the electoral system.”

Of his nearly half-billion-dollar sum, $350 million was funneled to the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), which “used the money to illegally inflate turnout in key Democratic swing states as part of this effort.”As previously reported on by The National Pulse, the group carried out an “unequal distribution of funding that favored Democratic precincts.”

According to the Amistad project, of “the 17 cities and counties that have received the largest “grants” from CTCL, totaling more than $51,000,000 combined, just under $300,000 was given” to Republican-leaning counties.

In other words, 99.4 percent of Zuckerberg’s grants went to Democrat-heavy districts.

The Amistad Project links CTCL’s efforts to former campaign manager for President Barak Obama and Zuckerberg Chan initiative strategist David Plouffe, who wrote: “A Citizen’s Guide to Defeating Donald Trump.”

On page 81 of his book, Plouffe correctly identifies that the 2020 general election will come down to a “block by block street fight” to turn out the vote in the urban core, a key stronghold of Democrat Party votes. Plouffe specifically highlighted high turnouts in Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia as the key to a Democrat victory. Soon after, we witnessed the rumblings of a previously sleepy 501(c)(3) organization entitled the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) whose previous annual revenues never exceeded $1.2 million.

Other dark money organizations identified as helping to “privatize elections” are The Democracy Fund, New Venture Fund, Skoll Foundation, and The Knight Foundation. Their counterparts – CTCL, the Center for Electronic Innovation Research, the Center for Civic Design, the National Vote at Home Institute, the Center for Secure and Modern Elections, and Rock the Vote – played a key role in the distribution of these funds.

Together, these groups coerced state legislatures into adopting universal mail-in balloting, in an effort to amplify Democratic voter turnout.

The Amistad Project alleges, however, that the premise the voter turnout groups operated under was faulty to begin with. Through the Help America Vote Act and the CARES Act, states had sufficient funding to conduct elections.

“The injection of private funding into county and municipal elections circumvented State and Federal appropriations processes, violated protocols in HAVA state implementation plans, and resulted in inaccurate reporting under HAVA 254(a)(5),” the Amistad Project also noted.

