More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democrat Joe Biden’s planned agenda, state data showed on Friday.

The surge in turnout after four days of early in-person voting and about four weeks of mail-in voting showed that voter participation in the two races is on pace to rival the records set in the November contest in which Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

