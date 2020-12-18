https://www.theblaze.com/news/7-year-old-tennessee-boy-saves-baby-sister-from-burning-home

A courageous 7-year-old Tennessee boy pulled his little sister from their burning home in New Tazewell after climbing through a window with a boost from his father. The young hero, Eli Davidson, explained, “I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die.”

What are the details?

Eli’s parents, Chris and Nicole Davidson, are both former firefighters. The family was asleep when the fire broke out, but Nicole told WVLT-TV, “At about 11:30 someone woke me up, and I know it was God.”

Chris grabbed a fire extinguisher and fought off the blaze while Nicole grabbed their two boys because they were closest to the fire, but could not reach the bedroom of their 22-month-old daughter because flames blocked the way from inside. “The scariest moment of my life is when I thought we couldn’t get her,” Nicole told the station through tears.

Once the parents and two boys were outside the home, Chris broke out the window to his daughter’s bedroom to gain access. At that point, he lifted Eli up to crawl through and grab his sister.

The boy was hesitant, at first.

“I said ‘I can’t do it’ about two times,” Eli recalled, “and then I said, ‘I got ‘er, Dad.'”

Eli said, “When we got down there, I said that I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die.”

He told WVLT, “It’s OK to be scared, but you’re brave inside and you can do it when you want to.”

Nicole noted that the doors to her children’s bedrooms were closed, buying her and husband more time to rescue their little girl. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but authorities suspect it was electrical.

