https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdd1850fcf548787c02e954
(ABC NEWS) – A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers. The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns…
BREAKING: Maricopa County Board Refuses To Allow Audit Of Dominion Machines. Will Feds Seize Servers?…
The shroud of secrecy over the Covid-19 vaccines’ prices was suddenly lifted, when Belgian MP Eva De Bleeker published a tweet detailing how much the EU is paying to six pharma companies for each shot…
Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno is an American hero. Two weeks ago, Michigan 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A Elsenheimer agreed to allow Mr. DePerno’s client, William Bailey, and a highly ski…
(ZEROHEDGE) – “Who is the peaceful one here?” Putin posed rhetorically while discussing U.S.-NATO expansion in Europe and the possibility of a new Cold War-style global arms race. On Thursday during h…