https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/actor-kirk-cameron-protests-california-lockdown-christmas-caroling-events/

(DISRN.COM) – Christian actor Kirk Cameron has held two Christmas caroling events to protest the latest round of California lockdowns and said he plans to host more.

Cameron’s second protest – held in Thousand Oaks, California, on December 13 – drew about 500 people in participation with anti-lockdown group Sing It Louder USA.

Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Peña called the protest events “un-Christian”: “Liberty and freedom are very fragile, and they come with great responsibility,” she said. “Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is un-Christian.”

