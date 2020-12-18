https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/analyst-says-redacted-dominion-report-shows-very-clearly-problems-voting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An analyst whose company oversaw the audit of Dominion Voting Systems machines in Antrim County, Michigan is claiming that the redacted version of the forensic analysis of those machines obscured the allegedly conclusive revelations that the audit revealed.

Russell Ramsland Jr., a member of Allied Security Operations Group, said on Newsmax on Friday that the final report “show[ed] exactly what we did and exactly the findings.” Yet redactions in the report have covered up those conclusions, he argued.

The analysis, which allegedly determined a ballot error rate of 68%, was ordered released earlier this week by a Michigan judge.

“The original report had log evidence that we published in the report to show exactly what we did and exactly the findings,” Ramsland told host Greg Kelly. “Now, those did ultimately get redacted. And so now, the complaint is ‘well, but there’s no real proof,’ and Dominion says ‘no, these things can’t be done’.”

“But at that point, Dominion’s argument is no longer with us,” he continued. “Dominion’s argument is with their own user’s manual and their own logs. Because the logs, had they been able to be published, show very clearly that the RCV [ranked-choice voting] algorithm was enacted. It shows very clearly that the error messages were massive. It shows very clearly that races were flipped.”

“Now, most of the important races that were flipped were down-ballot,” he continued. “The most important race was a marijuana proposal.”

Michigan officials, including the secretary of state’s office, have strongly disputed Allied’s findings, claiming they are based on incomplete and mis-analyzed data.

