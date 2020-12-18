https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/aoc-says-pelosi-schumer-need-go/

(SARA A. CARTER) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said that the Democratic Party needs new leadership, specifically stating that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer need to go. She warned, however, that a power vacuum within the Democratic Party could be filled by “nefarious” forces who are “even more conservative” than the current caucus leaders.

The self-described democratic socialist made the remarks during a podcast interview on “The Intercept” that aired Thursday.

“I do think we need new leadership in the Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think one of the things that I have struggled with, I think that a lot of people struggle with, is the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there [are] very little options for succession.”

