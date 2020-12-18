https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/atlantic-city-auctions-chance-blow-trump-casino/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Atlantic City government thought it would be a great idea to auction off the chance to press a virtual button to blow up President Trump’s former casino and hotel next month.

According to AP News, the demolition of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino building has been transformed into a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. The mayor hopes the auction will raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit the local community.

“Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out,” said Mayor Marty Small. He continued: “I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.”

