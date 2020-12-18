https://trendingpolitics.com/most-important-tweet-of-my-life-attorney-lin-wood-unleashes-on-justice-john-roberts-calls-for-his-resignation/

On Thursday, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood unleashed on Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, calling for his immediate resignation.

“This may be most important tweet of my life,” Wood started. “Chief Justice John Roberts is corrupt & should resign immediately. Justice Stephen Breyer should also resign immediately. They are “anti-Trumpers” dedicated to preventing public from knowing TRUTH of @realDonaldTrump re-election.”

Wood also questioned whether or not Roberts had visited pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

“I have long had questions about “the John Roberts” on Jeffrey Epstein private jet flight logs,” he added in another tweet. “I suspected it was our Chief Justice. MSM has shown no interest in investigating issue to find TRUTH. America is now entitled to know the answer. Every lie will be revealed. Pray.”

“Corruption & deceit have reached most powerful office in our country – the Chief Justice of U.S. Supreme Court,” Wood continued. “This is a sad day for our country but a day on which we must wake up & face the truth. Roberts is reason that SCOTUS has not acted on election cases. Others involved.”

President Trump is even taking notice of Wood’s tweets. On Tuesday, the president retweeted a tweet Wood, claiming that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would be “going to jail.”

“President Trump is a genuinely good man,” Wood’s tweet read. “He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.” He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

Wood also attached a photoshopped picture of Kemp and Raffensperger wearing pro-China masks.

The president also unleashed a Twitter storm in response to Monday’s electoral vote, promising that there is “much more to come.”

“Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous,” President Trump tweeted. “This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come!”

“68% error rate in Michigan Voting Machines. Should be, by law, a tiny percentage of one percent. Did Michigan Secretary of State break the law?” he added in another tweet. “Stay tuned!”

The comments from President Trump were similar to a Twitter storm that he released on Sunday evening.

“Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime,” President Trump said.

“Everybody knows that dead people, below age people, illegal immigrants, fake signatures, prisoners, and many others voted illegally,” he continued. “Also, machine “glitches” (another word for FRAUD), ballot harvesting, non-resident voters, fake ballots, “stuffing the ballot box”, votes for pay, roughed up Republican Poll Watchers, and sometimes even more votes than people voting, took place in Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and elsewhere.”

“In all Swing State cases, there are far more votes than are necessary to win the State, and the Election itself,” President Trump concluded. “Therefore, VOTES CANNOT BE CERTIFIED. THIS ELECTION IS UNDER PROTEST!”

