Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., this week ripped the idea of sending $600 stimulus checks to help struggling Americans while Congress continues to fight over a second coronavirus relief package.

“Our families deserve real survival checks,” she said on the House floor Thursday afternoon, according to Newsweek. ”Six hundred dollars is hardly sufficient. It is an insult. We must act to save lives now.”

Pressley, who represents a district in Boston, has been pushing for coronavirus relief since the pandemic began.

”The people we have taken an oath to serve and protect need direct cash to survive the winter,” she said. ”We must send them survival checks immediately.”

The congresswoman went on to criticize her fellow legislators for bailing out corporations, but squabbling over relief for individual Americans.

“Some of my colleagues are patting themselves on the back for sending corporations payouts — corporations who have profited off of people during this pandemic — and shaming families on the edge. Shame on them, their theatrics and their callousness,” Pressley said.

“Four hundred and fifty pennies a day for the last nine months. That’s what our government has sent the American people to weather this crisis. And nothing for the immigrant families who drive our essential workforce. It didn’t have to be this way.”

