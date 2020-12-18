https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/biden-inauguration-committee-offers-future-person-event-cash/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Fundraising by President-elect Joe Biden’s planning committee for the inauguration has stoked the ire of the party’s left flank by seeking big-dollar contributions.

In keeping with this year’s scaled-back campaign, the events marking Biden’s inauguration will be mostly virtual, with a “footprint” that the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Committee billed in a statement this week as “extremely limited.”

Still, the committee is inviting donors to give lavishly, itemized packages that include networking and photo opportunities, according to a menu of options published by the New York Times.

