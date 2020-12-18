https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530791-biden-political-efforts-to-target-son-amount-to-foul-play

President-elect Biden on Thursday said that he considered political efforts to target his son, Hunter Biden, “kind of a foul play.”

During an interview with Stephen ColbertStephen Tyrone ColbertJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ Joe and Jill Biden to give first joint interview since election The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Vaccinations begin in the US MORE, Biden was asked about how he would be able to work with Republicans that have attacked Hunter Biden.

Biden said he had “great confidence in Hunter,” adding that he’s not concurred about the accusations against him.

“It’s used to get to me, I think it’s kind of a foul play, but look it is what it is and he’s a grown man,” Biden said. “He is the smartest man I know in pure, intellectual capacity, and as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

When Colbert pressed again on whether Biden could work with Republicans that have targeted Hunter Biden, Biden said that he could.

“If it benefits the country, then yes. I really mean it,” Biden said. “Because look, there’s so much at stake and the American people, I think they can smell the phoniness, smell what’s true and not true.”

Hunter Biden revealed last week that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his taxes. The investigation into his business dealings in foreign countries reportedly began in 2018.

The president-elect said on Wednesday that he’s “confident” his son did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, President Trump Donald TrumpJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ Azar tells Health Department staff his wife has COVID-19: ‘Mild symptoms but otherwise doing well’ Michigan reinstates pandemic-related moratorium on water shutoffs MORE, who targeted Hunter Biden on the campaign trail, is reportedly pushing for a special counsel to investigate him.

