The Maricopa Board of Supervisors has voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with legislative subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit.

Instead of supporting transparency and making sure there was a free and fair election, they will be filing a complaint in Superior Court.

JUST IN – #Arizona, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will not comply with the subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit. Instead, they are filing a complaint in Superior Court.pic.twitter.com/Knq4rl17Fg — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 18, 2020

Subpoenas were issued for the machines by the Arizona Senate Judiciary earlier this week.

“The goal is to verify the machines did what they are supposed to do,” Senate President Karen Fann said.

The subpoenas had set a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday.

Arizona: Maricopa County will not comply with subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for forensic audit. It’s long past time for President Trump to send in the military to seize the machines. pic.twitter.com/lXlAZqJAhr — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) December 18, 2020

