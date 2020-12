https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-report-kevin-mccarthy-says-dni-john-ratcliffe-delivered-elections-intel-briefing-due-today/

This is big news–

FOX News reporter Chad Pergram reported late Friday afternoon the DNI John Ratcliffe delivered the report on Eric Swalwell today

The report due today was mandated by an executive order by President Trump.

McCarthy finishes briefing w/Pelosi on China & Swalwell. Says DNI Ratcliffe delivered the briefing. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2020

TRENDING: MI Sec of State Official Caught On Video Telling Volunteers To Count “Multiple Ballots with the very Same Signature” During “Audit” Of Votes In Antrim County

The FBI on Friday briefed GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Pelosi on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinse spy Fang Fang.

McCarthy emerged from the briefing Friday afternoon and told reporters at the Capitol that Swalwell ‘should not be on intel’ committee.

“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy said.

Swalwell currently sits on the House Intelligence Committee and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook