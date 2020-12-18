https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/california-appeals-court-blocks-judges-order-allowing-san-diego-restaurants-resume-indoor-dining-keeps-newsoms-lockdown-full-effect/

A California appeals court on Friday evening blocked a judge’s order that allowed San Diego restaurants to resume indoor dining.

Governor Newsom’s lockdown order is now in full effect in San Diego.

A California judge on Thursday snubbed Governor Newsom’s authoritarian Covid order and said San Diego restaurants can resume indoor dining.

The case was originally brought to the court by two San Diego strip club owners.

Newsom recently put most of California in the most restrictive “purple tier” lockdown and closed virtually all indoor businesses. Only big box retailers that sell stuff made in China are allowed to stay open while small businesses are forced to close down.

Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International led the way and previously sued the county and state.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil last month said strip clubs are exempt from Newsom’s Covid order and during a hearing on Thursday clarified his previous injunction also included all restaurants.

However, Newsom’s lawyers immediately asked for emergency intervention to close down restaurants and punish small business owners.

“In the midst of the worst surge in the COVID-19 pandemic … a single trial court judge has unilaterally thwarted public efforts to avert that looming catastrophe, by issuing an injunction that allows all restaurants in San Diego County to reopen without any restriction, contrary to the orders and judgment of the State’s top health officials,” lawyers for Newsom wrote in their filing with California’s Fourth Appellate District.

A three-judge panel in California’s 4th Appellate District immediately sided with Newsom’s lawyers and did not give an explanation for their decision to block the judge’s order.

A California appeals court has blocked a judge’s order that allowed San Diego County restaurants to resume indoor and outdoor dining. The court order keeps Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict in full effect. https://t.co/Hz6NryXOTv — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

