At the opening of his Thursday broadcast, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson argued against efforts to hype the COVID-19 vaccine and warned efforts to pressure and censor when it comes to the vaccine could backfire.

Carlson urged public officials to let people make their own choice about the vaccine based on honest information.

CARLSON: The coronavirus vaccine is finally here. It’s arriving in small bottles, but with a glitzy entrance.

The coronavirus vaccine has been accompanied by the kind of corporate image campaign you typically associate with higher end consumer products. Imagine the rollout for a Hollywood blockbuster, the new iPhone, that’s what it’s like.

Suddenly, the COVID vaccine is on the morning shows. It’s being touted on celebrity Twitter accounts and the news about it is uniformly glowing. This stuff is just great. A lot of famous people say so.

Just the other day the guy who played Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” series got the vaccine. As on any media tour, the paparazzi were there for the dramatic moment when they stuck the needle in his arm. “It’s a very special day,” the Gandalf actor told Reuters, “I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccination.” In other words, tastes great, less filling. He is indeed a very lucky man.

And you will feel lucky to when you finally get the vaccine. That’s what a healthcare worker in Juneau, Alaska feels tonight — lucky. She got the vaccine two days ago. The woman had no history of allergies, but within minutes, she developed a severe anaphylactic reaction to it, and then had trouble breathing. She wound up in the emergency room overnight.

“It was all a fantastic experience,” according to the doctor who treated her, quote, “During the whole time, she was so enthusiastic that she got the vaccine and the benefits it would give her in the future.” What a cheerful patient she must be. We’ve got to assume she is, in any case, because we can’t really know the authorities didn’t release her name. All we know is, she is a highly satisfied customer, yet another. Have a vaccine and a smile. Just do it.

So how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this? Well, nervously. Even if you’re strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much, it feels false, because it is. It’s too slick.

The Gandalf guy was euphoric, because he got a shot? It wasn’t heroin, it was the corona vaccine. The lady who couldn’t breathe is enthusiastic as she is rushed to the emergency room. Come on. This is patronizing.

Stop with the slogans. Better to treat Americans like adults. Explain the benefits. Be honest about the risks and let the rest of us decide.

In this country, we control our own bodies. They’re always telling us that. But no, suddenly the rules have changed. On the question of the corona vaccine, our leaders are definitely not pro-choice. Their view is do what you’re told and don’t complain, no uncomfortable questions. Those aren’t just suggestions. They are rules and Silicon Valley plans to enforce them.

Twitter has announced a new policy to censor any unauthorized inquiry about the vaccine, or as the company put it, false or misleading narratives about, quote “COVID-19 vaccinations.” Among other things, Twitter is censoring any claim that this vaccine might be used to quote, “control populations.”

So, whatever you do, don’t say this is social control. Because if you do, the richest, most powerful people in the world will act in perfect coordination to shut you down immediately.

So, to repeat, there is no social control going on here. None. And if you suggest otherwise, Twitter’s social controls will censor you. And not just Twitter’s, Facebook has now decided it must, quote, “Build demand for vaccination in communities worldwide,” by sharing quote, ” … reassuring information about getting the vaccine.”

So, Mark Zuckerberg was a tech tycoon. Now, he is a professional marketer. Mark Zuckerberg’s job is to make you want this vaccine like a cold beer on a hot day. Ask for it by name wherever the better medicines are sold.

Fortunately for Mark Zuckerberg, he gets to control the conversation about the product he is selling. Facebook has announced it will squelch quote, “any misinformation” it sees about this vaccine. Other billionaires think that’s a great idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POPPY HARLOW, CNN ANCHOR: Do these social media companies — Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, on and on — have a responsibility to do more right now, Melinda, in terms of getting this misinformation, this disinformation off their platforms.

MELINDA GATES, CO-FOUNDER, BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION: They absolutely have a responsibility. The internet and the rise of social media has happened so quickly that really, the regulations and the good policymaking hasn’t stayed out in front of it and quite frankly, it needs to catch up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Now wait a second, that looked like Melinda Gates, who seems like a nice enough person, but why is she weighing in on an international health emergency? Melinda Gates is not a doctor. She’s not a research scientist. In fact, her last full-time job was 25 years ago in the marketing department at a software company.

So why is she on CNN? And why is CNN asking her how this country should handle COVID? Well, simple, Melinda Gates is married to a billionaire and in 2020, that’s enough to give you control over an entire country. Melinda Gates is happy to take control. She wants control.

And so, she is demanding the tech companies censor anyone who contradicts the official storyline on the COVID vaccine, and she is getting her wish.

None of this inspires confidence. Censorship will not convince a single person to take the coronavirus vaccine. In fact, it will have the opposite effect. Let’s say you sincerely wanted to roll out a national vaccination campaign. The first thing you would need after the vaccine itself is social trust. People have to believe that the authorities know what they’re doing; otherwise, they won’t participate.

Censorship is the enemy of social trust. Once the population understands that you are holding back critical information, trust evaporates, and people become suspicious. They start wondering, if the vaccine is as safe and effective as you claim it is, why do you have to lie about it? Why are you threatening us if we don’t take it? So, censorship doesn’t work.

If you want people to take your vaccine, they must trust your vaccine. And if you want them to trust it, you have to let them speak freely about it. That is obvious. It has always been true, but authorities have long been slow to grasp it.

Smallpox was the first contagious disease controlled by a vaccine. Smallpox was a horrible disease and for many hundreds of years, people were afraid of it. But they were also afraid of the vaccine. Like most vaccines, it could have significant side effects including death.

In the end, the smallpox vaccine turned out to be well worth it and saved far more people than it hurt. But government officials couldn’t be bothered to patiently explain that. So instead, they used force. Sound familiar?

Several American states made the smallpox vaccine mandatory. In 1853, the British government did the same thing. The rules were simple. Take the vaccine and shut up.

Well, a man called George Bamford was not on board. He refused. He didn’t want his kids taking the smallpox vaccine, and he had good reason for that. The smallpox vaccine had already killed one of his other children. So, went to court, but the courts didn’t care. They offered Bamford, a choice: pay a steep fine or go to prison.

So, what was the effect of this? Everyone was watching. Inevitably, many people took George Bamford’s side. In the United States and Great Britain, national anti-vaccination leagues formed. Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest. People like Frederick Douglass supported them.

Eventually, the British government ended its forced vaccination policy. The lesson: if you want people to get vaccinated, you need to convince them to get vaccinated and you must do it with reason. Lying and force do not work.

Yet with our current leadership, you sometimes get the impression that lying, and force are the whole point. If they can keep ordering you around like you’re an animal; if they can censor you, when you start asking hard questions, maybe you won’t notice how totally incompetent they are. That’s clearly Tony Fauci strategy.

Just before this past Thanksgiving, Fauci and the CDC warned Americans not to travel to see their families. Here’s what they said would happen, if you disobeyed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As vaccine efforts provide a charge of hope, urgent warnings from health officials about the dangers of traveling over the Holiday proved far less potent.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we’re already in.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “A surge superimposed on a surge,” that was Fauci his prediction. Well, as it turns out, Fauci’s credibility has been sufficiently degraded that a lot of people just ignored him.

At noon, the day before Thanksgiving, there were a total of 6,972 commercial aircraft in the skies over America. That is more flights that were in the air on the same day two years before. And as a result, countless millions died. Oh wait, that didn’t happen. In fact, the massive surge that Fauci predicted never came.

But we haven’t seen something significant, said the Director of Health in the State of Illinois. The State of Washington confirmed a similar lack of mass death stemming from Thanksgiving, so do the top health official in the State of Michigan, quote, “We are cautiously optimistic that there was not a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.”

In Minnesota, a local reporter called David Montgomery looked at the actual data and here’s what he found, quote, “Absolutely no sign of a direct trend changing impact from Thanksgiving gatherings here in Minnesota.”

So clearly, Tony Fauci and the CDC were wrong. There was no reason for you to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone, pulling up your mask in between bites. In a normal country, with a freedom of speech, everyone would know this. You’ll be able to say it out loud. Tony Fauci would have to admit that he was wrong. That’s what honest men of science do when it’s proven they’ve made a mistake. It happens all the time.

But it’s not happening now because Silicon Valley won’t let us tell the truth. So Tony Fauci is back, un-chastened with still more commands. This Christmas, Fauci says, you shouldn’t see your family and you definitely shouldn’t go to church.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: With the crisis, surging a warning and a plea from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Should people now cancel their travel plans for Christmas?

FAUCI: To the extent possible, don’t travel, don’t congregate together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Notice how the other TVs work in concert with the censors and the hysterics to clamp down on the population. You just saw it a second ago.

You saw Melinda Gates on one being egged on by the anchor, “Don’t you think we should commit more censorship?” Oh, definitely, says Melinda Gates; and then on another, you see Tony Fauci, same dynamic with the anchor, “Do you really think people should leave their homes?” No, of course they shouldn’t leave their homes.

And that was the message from Tony Fauci: don’t travel, don’t congregate. But didn’t Tony Fauci tell us that just last month, indeed he did, and he was wrong, but he will tell us that again, and Google will not censor him for misinformation. Fauci is too useful to censor.

For example, when Joe Biden tells you that a quarter million more Americans will die because you celebrated Christmas, you can just cite Tony Fauci. Don’t call it social control, by the way, and definitely don’t ask questions about the numbers because all statistics are true, the official ones especially, that includes the inflation and unemployment rates, and it definitely includes a number of people who’ve died of COVID officially.

One county in Colorado just noticed that 40% of the coronavirus related deaths they were reporting also had gunshot wounds. Two out of five. They probably haven’t read that because it’s officially irrelevant. There’s no need to talk about it. We know what the numbers are.

Around the world, experts have also noted that seasonal flu cases are down by as much as 98% this year, 98%. What does that mean exactly? Don’t ask what it means, you’re not allowed to ask.

A frequent guest on this program, Alex Berenson, compulsively honest, very brave, pointed out today that we’re seeing far fewer so-called normal deaths this year — that means deaths unrelated to the coronavirus. So is it possible that the CDC has been classifying those deaths — deaths from old age or other factors — as coronavirus deaths? Well, yes, it is possible.

Over the week of April 4, for example, America reported 72,000 total deaths. Last month during the week of November 15, the CDC identified only 61,500 total deaths, but here’s the weird thing, in case you’re following the math. In both weeks in April and November, coronavirus deaths in America came in at around 10,000.

So either Americans got much luckier in November, meaning much less likely to die of cancer, heart disease, old age, traffic accidents, or the CDC has a major, meaning Jill Biden-level accounting problem. Of course, for the people in charge a problem like this isn’t really a problem at all. It’s a source of their power. And so unfortunately, this is defiling science, is the coronavirus vaccine, a vaccine you absolutely cannot question under any circumstances. They’re admitting this. You can’t question it. They’re admitting it has uses.

On MSNBC, a noted medical expert called Vin Gupta just explained that the point of the vaccine is not so that you can resume your normal productive happy unmasked life. That’s what they promised us months ago. That’s why so many of us are looking forward to the vaccine, but that’s no longer true.

Even with a vaccine, they are now telling us, a vaccine, they’re going to make you take, you’re going to have to stay home alone with your face covered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. VIN GUPTA, PANDEMICS CONSULTANT: Just because you get vaccinated with that second dose does not mean you should be participating in things like traveling in the middle of an out of control pandemic or that you’re liberated from masks. Everything still applies until all of us get the two- dose regimen. So really, really critical. Don’t let your guard down just because you got vaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, to be clear, most Americans support vaccines. The track record for vaccines is better than for any other part of medicine. It’s the basis of modern medicine.

It is people like that who discredit vaccines. It’s not the conspiracy theorists, people like that create conspiracy theories because they are so clearly lying. “Don’t let your guard down,” he says. What does that mean exactly?

States like Texas and Florida have let their guard down relatively speaking anyway, those states allow people to eat in restaurants and see their families, all the forbidden things. Yet and here’s the amazing part, the part that we’d be wondering aloud about on Twitter and Facebook if we were allowed to, Texas and Florida have fewer coronavirus deaths than New York State, a place where it’s a crime to live a normal life.

Texas and Florida have more people than New York does and a whole lot more freedom. Yet, New York has seen more people die from COVID. Explain that one Tony Fauci.