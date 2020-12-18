https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/cartoon-network-promotes-multiple-gender-identities/

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A television network well-known for family-friendly programming has collaborated with a liberal interest group to create a series of digital comic strips “normalizing gender pronouns” other than “she” and “he.”

The Cartoon Network took to Twitter Monday, unveiling four comic strips created in conjunction with the National Black Justice Coalition. “Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too. Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!” read the caption accompanying the comic strips.

The text at the bottom of the first comic strip asserts, “We can’t tell someone’s gender just by looking at them, and we shouldn’t assume we know. There are many gender identities beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy’: some people don’t identify as any gender!”

