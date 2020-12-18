https://www.theblaze.com/news/cartoon-network-promotes-multiple-genders

The kid-oriented Cartoon Network posted a tweet earlier this week focusing on “normalizing gender pronouns” and “respecting them.”

“Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!” the rest of the tweet said.

The tweet links to a 20-page “gender justice toolkit” from the National Black Justice Coalition, a self-described “civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS.”

The tweet also includes a four-frame cartoon — which includes the Cartoon Network and NBJC logos — and appears to feature children.

“Gender pronouns describe a person’s gender identity,” one frame’s text reads. “Examples of pronouns are she/her, they/them, and ze/zir! A lot of people are learning about gender identity. If you’re comfortable, you can share your own pronouns!”

The frame’s text also reads, “We can’t tell someone’s gender just by looking at them, and shouldn’t assume we know. There are many gender identities beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy.’ Some people don’t identify as any gender.”

More from the gender justice toolkit:

Language is often a reflection of culture, and when unchecked, can be used to perpetuate violence and oppression. Words have the power to reinforce stereotypes, marginalize the most vulnerable among us, and support harmful ideas about race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, socioeconomic status, and other factors. Language also has the power to be a revolutionary tool in dismantling existing power structures. Language has the capacity to liberate and empower.

The toolkit indicates that it’s “designed to facilitate uncomfortable and, at times, difficult conversations that can save lives.”

“This specific toolkit has been designed with the goal of ensuring gender justice in mind, which means ending the violence that black women and girls — both cisgender and transgender, as well as gender non-conforming people — experience simply as a result of who they are and how they exist in the world,” the description also said.

What was the reaction to the Cartoon Network’s tweet?

The tweet’s message certainly carried some left-wing support among commenters — but not everyone agreed with its sentiments:

“Stop grooming children,” one commenter said.

“Can someone explain the ‘they/them’ pronoun??” another user asked. “That part is confusing. You can transgender into more than one person???”

“Identity politics need to stay very very very far away from kids,” another commenter said. “And once they arrived, a bit further away still.”

“I have to say that if you really want to just push children into this sexualization then the only one[s] who will want to watch these will probably be leftist parents who want to brainwash their kids,” another user noted. “The only words that I can describe this thing are: dangerous, unnecessary, cringe.”

