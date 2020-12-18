https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/catholic-cardinal-says-covid-used-advance-godless-murderous-agenda/

(ZEROHEDGE) – In early November, an Italian archbishop and Pope Francis foe, Carlo Maria Vigano, launched an attack against those behind pandemic lockdowns across the globe, warning President Trump in a letter of the coming “Great Reset” whose architects are “a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations.”

“The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt,” Vigano’s letter continues.

Now, roughly six weeks later, one of the most powerful Catholics in the United States, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has kicked it up a notch – slamming “secular forces” who want to “make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda” in a Saturday homily.

