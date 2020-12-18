https://noqreport.com/2020/12/18/chief-justice-john-roberts-has-no-moral-compass-and-should-resign-from-the-u-s-supreme-court/

ROBERTS HAS POLITICIZED HIS POSITION

With lifetime tenure, Supreme Court Justices are presumed to be apolitical in interpreting and applying the United States Constitution. Did that one make you chuckle? But, seriously, members of SCOTUS do not have to campaign, raise funds, or stand for election. Once nominated by the incumbent President and confirmed by the Senate, no matter how contentious the process, they are set until they die or get too old and feeble to continue. Relatively few have retired early. So, fallible human nature being what it is, a culture of presumed unaccountability and invincibility develops.

That defines John Glover Roberts, Jr. precisely. He was nominated by George W. Bush in 2005 to fill the Associate Justice seat of the first woman on the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor, who was retiring. But, then Chief Justice William Rehnquist died and Dubya withdrew Roberts’ name, nominating him as Chief Justice instead, with Samuel Alito being nominated for the Associate Justice seat. Big mistake! The best legal mind of our era, Antonin Scalia, was bypassed by our 43rd President.

Fifteen years later, Roberts has had an inauspicious career, flip-flopping his way to earn the scorn of conservatives. The coup de grâce of his legacy was Obergefell v Hodges legislating from the bench to create a “right” of homosexual marriage found nowhere in the U.S. Constitution. Now he digs in deeper through conscious acts to thwart a constitutional ruling on election fraud.

ROBERTS TRIES TO INTIMIDATE JUNIOR JUSTICES

The U.S. Supreme Court has had an undeserved aura of scholarly solemnity in the pursuit of equitable jurisprudence. Cases like Dred Scott, Plessy v Ferguson and Roe v Wade are all blemishes on the Supreme Court’s legacy long before John Roberts arrived on the scene. But it is not his erratic voting record that is of most concern. It is the way he deals with other Justices on the Supreme Court, most of whom far surpass his own scholarship and legal expertise.

It is a given that Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor will almost never be on the right side of any decision. Thomas and Alito are not going to kowtow to Roberts’ tantrums and tirades. But all three of President Trump’s nominees are still relatively new to the court with lesser tenure. Two of the three have impeccable legal credentials. Neil Gorsuch’s articulation of the majority decision in McGirt v Oklahoma in July of 2020 is one that should go into all legal textbooks. Amy Coney Barrett’s solid conservatism was easily seen during the recent Senate Judicial Committee hearing. Brett Kavanaugh is perhaps the least proven Justice thus far.

The Supreme Court is no different from any other professional environment in that seniority and authority are going to be exerted by those who possess them to the detriment of those who do not. That is just fallen human nature and getting to the pinnacle of the legal profession in the U.S. Supreme Court does not exempt any human being from those tendencies. John Roberts, probably mostly unintentionally, is now airing all that dirty laundry.

Credible reports including those from Attorney Lin Wood indicate that Roberts recently violated the decorum of the Supreme Court by raising his voice inside the Justices’ private chamber so much that he was heard through the walls by Clerks and Staffers. If indeed he did threaten other Justices that they must vote as they were told, he has seriously violated his Judicial Oath, compromising his position irreparably so that he can no longer perform his duties as Chief Justice.

THE UNDERLYING PROBLEM WITH JOHN ROBERTS

The first issue is that Roberts apparently has a grudge and vendetta against President Donald Trump. His lackadaisical performance presiding over the impeachment trial earlier this year revealed via the C-SPAN cameras that he was incapable of true impartiality.

But there is another serious problem. It is also reported that Roberts is concerned about the impact of any Supreme Court decisions in an environment where one side of the political spectrum, those allied with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, is determined to riot in the streets if they lose in the courts and in the election. That must not be a consideration as the Supreme Court interprets the U.S. Constitution. We have both the Executive and Legislative Branches to deal with such matters. John Roberts is totally out of line to allow any such concerns to factor into either his own votes in a particular case or in his conduct as Chief Justice presiding over proceedings. But his most egregious violation is attempting to intimidate and influence the other eight Supreme Court Justices. History will not be forgiving. Neither should the American public be at the present time.

PRECEDENT AND SUPREME COURT PROTOCOL MUST NOT INSULATE JOHN ROBERTS FROM ACCOUNTABILITY

It is unheard of for any Supreme Court Justice to publicly excoriate any colleague, let alone the Chief Justice. But these are not ordinary times. It shouldn’t just have to be Supreme Court Clerks and Staffers who are the whistleblowers. If Justice Neil Gorsuch was verbally accosted as reported, he should seriously consider calling upon Chief Justice Roberts to step down or else for Congress to impeach him.

While, either way, that would leave only eight Justices on the Supreme Court, those who are true to their convictions and interpretation of the Constitution would comprise a 5-3 conservative majority. Roberts consistently sided with liberal Justices anyway. But, the political ramifications even at the time of this contested election are not the bottom line. When a Chief Justice has violated his Oath, he can no longer serve.

It would not be possible for President Trump to nominate a replacement and have him or her confirmed by the Senate before January 20th, so the position would be vacant at least until then. But, that is far preferable to a Chief Justice who obstructs justice. It is most important that any electoral challenges pending before the U.S. Supreme Court be considered based solely upon the United States Constitution. John Roberts not only is not capable of that, he will deliberately prevent it from happening if he remains in place. That would be the true constitutional crisis of our times.

RESIGN NOW OR DO YOUR JOB, JOHN ROBERTS

You have disgraced the title of Chief Justice. You obviously don’t care enough about the future of America to step down for the good of the nation. But if you think your own future under a CCP-dominated Biden-Harris Administration would be a bed of roses, there would be more thorns than you can imagine.

Our U.S. Constitution will survive and so will We the People. You, John Roberts, will be nothing more than a minority dissenter from a majority decision which you will have no part in writing. You are outnumbered on your own court and most definitely so in your own country.

So hush your tones, keep your voice down and don’t scream at your colleagues. Admit that you have been found out. The Supreme Court is not the last resort to prevent this election from being stolen. Don’t overestimate your role in history.

TO JUSTICES GORSUCH, KAVANAUGH AND BARRETT

You hold the keys to the future. America is depending upon your impartial interpretation and application of our Constitution. Whatever off-the-record discussions you have among yourselves, do not let Chief Justice Roberts intimidate you or dissuade you from upholding your Oath. He is not your boss. We are.

WE THE PEOPLE ARE IN CONTROL

Our collective voices will be heard by both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Congress. President Trump will continue to fight the good fight and will never concede. Eventually Joe Biden will slink back off to his basement. Kamala Harris will complete her term in the Senate. Donald Trump will take the Oath of Office for a second term on January 20th. Neither John Roberts nor Mitch McConnell can prevent that. Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party will be banished forever from our American shores. We have reached the last chapter in the book and it’s the best one of all so don’t doze off now. The best is yet ahead!

